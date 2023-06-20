Menu

Canada

Manitoba student loan allowance to increase

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 11:23 am
Manitoba's Advanced Education and Training Minister Sarah Guillemard. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Advanced Education and Training Minister Sarah Guillemard. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Current and future post-secondary students in Manitoba receiving financial help from the government can expect to see their weekly allowance grow this fall, the province announced.

The Manitoba government said as of Aug. 1 the maximum benefit allotted to students will increase to $200 per week of study, up from the previous allocation of $140 per week.

Advanced Education and Training Minister Sarah Guillemard said the top-up is to help reduce financial barriers.

“This increase will provide additional funding to students who have the highest financial need, so they can remain focused on their studies and achieve their educational goals,” Guillemard said in a press release.

The last time the weekly loan allocation was raised was the 2005-06 academic year when it was raised to $140 from $110.

The federal government recently raised the Canada Student Loan maximum to $300 per week of study and the provincial rate now competes with other jurisdictions, the release said.

