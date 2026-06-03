Tim Hortons to stop collecting points on credit card program as of October

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Tim Hortons says it is shutting down the credit card program it launched three years ago as the company looks to “new ways to bring value to Canadians.”

The company says in an emailed update to customers that the program, powered by Neo Financial, will shut down Oct. 1.

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The email says cards will still work after Oct. 1, but will be managed by Neo Financial and transactions won’t earn Tims Rewards Points.

Tim Hortons says eligible customers can choose to upgrade to a Neo Financial Mastercard that includes cashback.

The company launched the credit card program in June 2023, in a move it said would appeal to millions of Canadians seeking “better and accessible financial products.”

It wasn’t the coffee and doughnut chain’s first foray into the money game, as it partnered with CIBC in 2014 on the “Double Double Visa Card,” which was discontinued in 2019.