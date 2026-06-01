Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

New Brunswick’s 12-year plans for school systems include adding pre-K

By Rebecca Lau & Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 4:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New 12-year plans unveiled for francophone and anglophone schools in N.B.'
New 12-year plans unveiled for francophone and anglophone schools in N.B.
The New Brunswick government has announced how they want to improve learning at schools throughout the province. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The New Brunswick government unveiled its new 12-year plan for the francophone and anglophone school systems Monday and confirmed it’s looking at introducing pre-kindergarten in the next few years.

The plans have several goals, but Education Minister Claire Johnson says the major focus is on improving the province’s poor literacy and numeracy scores in addition to student well-being.

“We’re going to be providing those targeted investments in educational assistants and resource teachers to make sure that they have around them the resources they need to meet targets in literacy and numeracy,” she said.

She adds the province will be hiring 200 more educational assistants across the province.

Premier Susan Holt says there needs to be protected time for students to meet minimum targets for fundamentals, which means fewer field trips and presentations, for example.

Story continues below advertisement

The plans also include moving toward adding a year to the school system for students prior to starting kindergarten.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re really interested in moving toward having the resources, both physical, the infrastructure and space and the resources in terms of teachers and early learning specialists in order to move to that four-year-old, pre-kindergarten, whatever you want to call it,” said Holt.

Holt says it would take at least three years to stabilize the school systems before adding a new grade level.

The plan will be re-evaluated every three years with annual reporting from schools. New Brunswick last released its education plans in 2016.

The French-language public school network’s plan had a component about teaching students to have pride in their francophone identity.

And both plans mention teaching students and staff ethical and effective use of AI tools, as well as monitoring the “impact of digital tools and AI on learning and accessibility.”

When asked by reporters, Holt and Johnson did not have specifics on how AI would be integrated in the classroom.

There have been calls recently for New Brunswick to bring in a social media ban for young people and to reconsider its inclusion of AI chatbots in its curriculum.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick looks into social media and AI bans for youth'
New Brunswick looks into social media and AI bans for youth

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices