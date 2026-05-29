Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

With school violence on the rise, teachers say cuts will further strain classrooms

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2026 11:26 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia Education Minister Brendan Maguire speaks at Nourish Nova Scotia's Nourish Fest event at the Halifax Brewery Market, in Halifax, on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Baron Cadloff. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Education Minister Brendan Maguire speaks at Nourish Nova Scotia's Nourish Fest event at the Halifax Brewery Market, in Halifax, on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Baron Cadloff. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The head of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says cuts to the education sector will cause more strain at a time when violence in schools is on the rise.

Department of Education data shows an increase in violent incidents in schools over the last five years until the 2024-25 academic year.

There were 27,117 violent incidents recorded in the 2024-25 school year, up from 21,409 cases reported the year before and 17,234 incidents reported in 2022-23.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Peter Day, head of the teachers union, says reducing class sizes and ramping up support in classrooms can help reduce violence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is eliminating about 69 positions, such as literary specialists and math coaches, across 147 school boards.

But the government says staff members whose positions are cut will be redeployed into traditional teaching roles or elsewhere in the school system.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rise in school violence across Nova Scotia leads province to update code of conduct'
Rise in school violence across Nova Scotia leads province to update code of conduct

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices