With school violence on the rise, teachers say cuts will further strain classrooms

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The head of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says cuts to the education sector will cause more strain at a time when violence in schools is on the rise.

Department of Education data shows an increase in violent incidents in schools over the last five years until the 2024-25 academic year.

There were 27,117 violent incidents recorded in the 2024-25 school year, up from 21,409 cases reported the year before and 17,234 incidents reported in 2022-23.

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Peter Day, head of the teachers union, says reducing class sizes and ramping up support in classrooms can help reduce violence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is eliminating about 69 positions, such as literary specialists and math coaches, across 147 school boards.

But the government says staff members whose positions are cut will be redeployed into traditional teaching roles or elsewhere in the school system.

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