How Montreal researchers are helping kids identify fake information online

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From books in the classroom to information online, researchers say learning how to think critically about what we read is becoming increasingly important for students.

Researchers at McGill University created a digital literacy program aimed at helping elementary students evaluate sources, question information and recognize misinformation online.

“Students as young as nine years of age search for information on the internet on a daily basis, and it’s a skill that they need to develop right from the beginning,” said Krista Muis, McGill University professor.

View image in full screen And as students spend more of their lives online, researchers say teaching kids how to question what they see may become just as important as learning the information itself. Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS

“So for us, it was really important to begin to develop curriculum materials for teachers to implement in classrooms so that (teachers) could learn the skills and the students could learn the skills as to how to navigate the internet and how to identify false information from truthful information.”

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The study involved more than 200 Quebec students in grades 4 through 6.

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Researchers say the lessons became more challenging over time, encouraging students to think more critically about the information they come across online.

“For students, it becomes overwhelming, especially if they have very little prior knowledge to be able to identify what is accurate,” said Muis. “So it’s an important skill for them to develop.”

At Marie-Claire Academy on the West Island, students who weren’t part of the study say figuring out what’s true online can sometimes be difficult — especially with so much information constantly being shared.

“If it’s on YouTube, I usually go see the channel and if it’s verified,” said Grade 6 student Donna Mahmoody. “I also see the followers. If there’s 10 followers, it’s probably fake, versus if it has 1 million followers — that probably tells me it’s a reliable source.”

Researchers say students need skills to be able to decipher information, especially at a time when AI-generated content is becoming harder to identify.

“Kids our age need to know the dangers of being online and what happens when you see fake information and how to check if it’s true and reliable,” said Arianna Cook, another Grade 6 student.

And as students spend more of their lives online, researchers say teaching kids how to question what they see may become just as important as learning the information itself.

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