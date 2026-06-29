Montreal announces it will support interest-free rental loans for struggling tenants

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Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says her administration is setting aside some money to cover the cost of interest-free loans for tenants who are struggling to pay their rent.

The move comes a few days before July 1, when many renters move and start new leases.

The mayor says the funds will allow some 150 households to access up to $5,000 in loans repayable over five years.

2:24 300 Montreal households need housing less than one week before moving day

The city was unable to say exactly how much the program would cost taxpayers.

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The loans will be managed by Maison du Père, a non-profit organization dedicated to tackling homelessness in the city.

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The organization first ran the program as a pilot project.

The non-profit also accompanies tenants, provides psychosocial support and runs emergency housing.

Martinez Ferrada says it’s crucial to help people before they lose access to housing to help maintain affordability and limit tenant turnover.

She says the housing crisis is not caused by a shortage of units but by a lack of affordability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.