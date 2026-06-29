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Canada

Montreal announces it will support interest-free rental loans for struggling tenants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2026 7:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New loans to help tenants pay monthly rent'
New loans to help tenants pay monthly rent
With less than 48 hours to go until thousands of Quebecers will be moving on the province's July 1st moving day, Montreal has unveiled a new initiative to keep people housed. The city is offering loans of up to $5,000 to vulnerable tenants at risk of losing their housing. As Tim Sargeant reports, more is needed to help people keep up with the growing cost of living, including rent.
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Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says her administration is setting aside some money to cover the cost of interest-free loans for tenants who are struggling to pay their rent.

The move comes a few days before July 1, when many renters move and start new leases.

The mayor says the funds will allow some 150 households to access up to $5,000 in loans repayable over five years.

Click to play video: '300 Montreal households need housing less than one week before moving day'
300 Montreal households need housing less than one week before moving day

The city was unable to say exactly how much the program would cost taxpayers.

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The loans will be managed by Maison du Père, a non-profit organization dedicated to tackling homelessness in the city.

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The organization first ran the program as a pilot project.

The non-profit also accompanies tenants, provides psychosocial support and runs emergency housing.

Martinez Ferrada says it’s crucial to help people before they lose access to housing to help maintain affordability and limit tenant turnover.

She says the housing crisis is not caused by a shortage of units but by a lack of affordability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Over 40 transitional homes to be built for Montreal’s unhoused'
Over 40 transitional homes to be built for Montreal’s unhoused

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