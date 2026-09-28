‘Beloved’ Queen’s Park peace officer dies in car crash

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A beloved peace officer at the Ontario legislature died Monday morning in a car crash, Speaker Donna Skelly says.

Joshua Camacho was a familiar face at Queen’s Park, having worked there for three years, Skelly said in a post on the social media platform X.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Joshua Camacho, a beloved member of our Legislative Assembly family,” her post reads.

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“Joshua worked as a Peace Officer at Queens Park for 3 years and was known for his professionalism and commitment to service.”

Many expressed condolences on social media, including Premier Doug Ford and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of Officer Camacho’s passing and I want to extend my condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues. We are extremely grateful for the men and women who keep Queen’s Park safe every day, and my thoughts are with everyone at the Legislative Protective Service at this difficult time,” Ford said.

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“Saddened to learn of the loss of Queen’s Park peace officer Joshua Camacho. A very sad day for our legislative family. He served with distinction and we will miss him. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time,” Stiles said.