Collision with transport truck sends 3 to hospital with serious injuries

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One person was airlifted to hospital and two others were transported by ambulance following a three-vehicle collision involving a transport truck on Highway 10 in Caledon, Ont.

OPP say the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. when a transport truck collided with several vehicles before ending up in the ditch. Hydro lines have also fallen as a result.

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Ornge air says one person was airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital with critical injuries. Peel paramedics say two others were transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Highway 10 remains closed northbound at Charleston Sideroad and southbound at Beech Grove Sideroad.