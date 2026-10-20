Albertans mixed on other referendum questions after rejecting separation

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Albertans decisively rejected moving toward separation in Monday’s referendum, while several of the remaining questions produced narrower margins.

Elections Alberta reported results from 75 per cent of voting locations as of 5 a.m. MT Tuesday. The figures remain unofficial and may change as counting continues. Official results are expected on Oct. 29.

The referendum posed 10 questions, including one asking if the province should hold a formal referendum on separation. Around 76 per cent of respondents said no.

The margins on several of the nine other questions were considerably narrower. Five involved immigration and services for non-permanent residents, while four concerned potential constitutional changes.

The immigration questions asked if Alberta should have more say on who comes to the province to work, and whether it’s time to put more limitations — or even fees — on some who seek access to health care and education.

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The constitutional questions asked whether the province should pursue constitutional negotiations with other governments on gaining control from Ottawa and abolishing the Senate.

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Unofficial results showed nearly 59 per cent in favour for the first question, which sought support for increased provincial control for the purpose of decreasing immigration.

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A similar result was reported for the second question on access limits for programs like health care, education and social services. About 57 per cent supported limiting those programs to citizens, permanent residents and those with approved immigration status.

Roughly 63 per cent supported requiring proof of citizenship to vote, which was asked in question five.

Question six, which asked if Albertans want the government to try and amend the constitution to allow provinces to select justices for provincial courts, had 50.7 per cent support.

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About 52 per cent opposed the proposal in question eight, which asked if Alberta should opt out of federal programs like health care, education, social services without losing federal funding.

Nearly 51 per cent supported question nine, which asked if the government should try to amend the constitution to give provincial laws priority over federal laws when they conflict.

Global News continues to track the live results to each question, which can be viewed here.