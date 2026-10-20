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Canada

CFB Wainwright fire victim ‘always there’ for anyone who needed him: family

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 20, 2026 6:31 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What we know about the 4 soldiers killed in the CFB Wainwright fire'
What we know about the 4 soldiers killed in the CFB Wainwright fire
RELATED: What we know about the 4 soldiers killed in the CFB Wainwright fire
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The family of the sergeant killed in a deadly fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is describing him as someone who was there for anyone who needed him and are thanking the public for its support.

Sgt. Morgan Wong was one of four Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who died Saturday when a grass fire overtook soldiers during a live-fire exercise at the base.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by Morgan’s death,” the family said in a statement. “We loved Morgan very much and we are extremely proud of him.”

Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask., Pte. Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver, B.C. and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C. also died.

Another 39 members were taken to hospital with 19 in critical condition. As of Tuesday morning, federal Defence Minister David McGuinty said 33 remain in hospital.

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Wong’s family said he was “extremely proud to serve” with the CAF.

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“He was an incredible person who was always there whenever anyone needed him,” they said. “He loved being active and spending time with his friends and family.”

The 26-year-old was born in Edmonton and graduated from the University of Alberta in 2022 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He also held certificates in real estate and civil-military leadership.

In November 2022, Wong’s family said he began to serve as a medical first responder with St. John Ambulance.

Click to play video: 'CFB Wainwright: Hometown of soldier killed in incident reacts to loss'
CFB Wainwright: Hometown of soldier killed in incident reacts to loss

He joined the CAF in December 2017 and served on Operation Reassurance in Latvia from October 2024 to June 2025.

The live-fire exercises he participated in on Saturday was part of training in preparation for potential deployment overseas, including in Latvia and other regions, Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland told reporters Sunday. Rutland was commander of the 1st Canadian Division.

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According to Wong’s family, he was training in Wainwright to prepare to deploy on his second tour in Europe.

Tributes have poured in from across Canada from politicians, community leaders and the everyday Canadians, who Wong’s family recognized in their statement.

“We are grateful for the support that the public has shown for the military community after what happened at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on Oct. 17,” they said. “Our thoughts are with the families of the other soldiers who were killed, and with those who were injured.”

An investigation continues into the fire and how it started and how the fatal incident unfolded.

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