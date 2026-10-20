Saskatchewan honours fallen soldiers after Wainwright tragedy

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The death of four soldiers in Wainwright is being felt deeply in Saskatchewan. Pte. Shaun Farrell, from Prince Albert, was killed when a fast-moving fire ripped through the area during a training exercise. Dozens more were critically injured.

Flags are flying at half-mast in Saskatchewan in honour of the victims of the tragedy.

Nutana Legion Branch 362 president Bill Flahr says he wants people to remember the fallen soldiers, the injured and the families who are impacted.

“The sacrifices that our military members make, and our military families make really come to the forefront with this type of tragedy,” Flahr said. “Military families sacrifice as much as the serving members do and I think we need to acknowledge that and recognize that.”

Flahr said legion members are looking for ways to support the families impacted. He said they are waiting for guidance on how they can step in financially to assist.

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The financial aid would come through the Poppy Trust Fund, which is a controlled financial trust run through the Royal Canadian Legion.

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Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in from across the province, including from the mayor of Prince Albert, the city Pte. Shaun Farrell called home.

Mayor Bill Powalinksy said in a statement that his city is grieving alongside those who knew and loved Shaun and that he recognizes the profound sorrow this tragedy has brought to his family.

Premier Scott Moe has offered condolences to the families impacted in a statement paying tribute to Pte. Farrell, saying in part, “Shaun was a young man full of promise who chose to serve his country. His loss will be felt deeply…”

For many, the tragedy is a harsh reminder that even though Canada is not actively engaged in a war, there are always dangers in serving in the military.

“We won’t forget the sacrifices they made while serving the country. And I will be thinking of them on Remembrance Day,” said Flahr.

On Oct. 18, 84 members of 3rd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were training with live munitions in the area.

Most of the soldiers were throwing hand grenades on a range, while 10 soldiers were doing simulations of an attack on enemies. The exercise was in preparation for potential deployment overseas to Latvia and other regions.

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Training leaders were aware of a nearby grass fire about a kilometre from the soldiers, but it was not immediately determined to be a threat.

Saskatchewan had played a role in the response, with STARS dispatching air ambulances from Saskatoon, transferring three patients.

A coordinated emergency response involving health care teams across Alberta and Saskatchewan, coming together.

Investigators say it could be weeks before details of how the fire started would be known.