Everything confirmed so far about CFB Wainwright fire and how it unfolded

Send this page to someone via email

At least four members of the Canadian Armed Forces have died and dozens are injured after a scheduled training exercise on Saturday at a base near Wainwright, Alberta.

Officials say a grass fire quickly overwhelmed soldiers in the area as a sudden change in wind direction and strength expanded the fire over a large area. Investigators say it could be weeks before details of how the fire started can be determined.

On Monday in the House of Commons, the victims were remembered during a moment of silence before party leaders expressed their condolences for those who died and were injured.

Prime Minister Mark Carney began the remarks, saying the House was meeting “united in grief.”

“This loss touches every corner of our nation,” he said.

This is what has been confirmed so far about what happened at CFB Wainwright over the weekend, with all times Alberta local (Mountain) time.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Wainwright community grapples with aftermath of military base disaster

Oct. 17 - 4:00 p.m.

A unit of military personnel at CFB Wainwright, which is about 200 kilometres from Edmonton, were conducting a planned training exercise near a grassy area on the afternoon of Oct. 17 when the fire ignited and spread rapidly, according to officials.

Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland, commander of the 1st Canadian Division, gave details of what transpired at a press conference on Oct. 18, and said 84 members of 3rd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were training with live munitions in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Rutland said most of the soldiers were throwing hand grenades on a range, while 10 soldiers were doing simulations of an attack on enemies, which was in preparation for potential deployment overseas, including in Latvia and other regions.

A fire ignited within the training area of CFB Wainwright at approximately 4:00 p.m. (local time) on Oct. 17, 2026, Rutland said.

Training leaders were aware of a nearby grass fire that had ignited about a kilometre from where soldiers were positioned, but the fire was not immediately determined to be a threat.

A preliminary investigation suggests a munition from the live training exercise may have sparked a fast-moving grass fire, which caused an explosion, according to multiple separate military sources verified by Global News on Oct. 17.

Rutland said the fire did not start within the training area, and the cause of the fire was still being investigated. He added that despite reports of explosions in the area, officials do not believe the fire was the result of any oil and gas infrastructure “nor any outside interference.”

As of publication, no further details on how the fire started have been revealed.

Rutland said the fire was about a kilometre away from personnel before the wind suddenly shifted.

“The weather for the majority of the day was well within standard procedures, well below 50 kilometres [per hour]. This was uncommon, rapid, and I certainly hadn’t seen anything like it. Certainly we train in all types of conditions because you don’t know where you’re going to operate,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, Environment Canada had issued a high-wind warning for Alberta. Gusts of up to 100 km/h in some parts of the province tipped over semi-trailer trucks and toppled trees.

“Uncommonly strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly and shift direction towards the range administrative area,” said Rutland.

“The fire was a kilometre away when the wind shifted. It is not normal for a fire to move a kilometre in 30 to 60 seconds,” he later added.

Rutland said his commander on the ground confirmed in the span of 30 seconds to a minute “they saw no fire, and then there was a fire right on top of them.”

Dozens of emergency crews, including those from the Canadian Armed Forces and the town of Wainwright, were immediately called to help bring the fire under control.

Health officials and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would later confirm at a press conference on Oct. 18 that 30 emergency units, including 22 ground ambulances and eight aircraft, were deployed directly into Wainwright on Oct. 17. Saskatchewan also provided air ambulance support, Smith added.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Acute Care Alberta issued a statement as responders arrived on the scene at CFB Wainwright.

“Emergency Health Services – Alberta (EHS – Alberta) is on scene, and supporting care and transport related to an incident at CFB Wainwright. We appreciate the dedication and expertise of all first responders. All further questions can be redirected to the Government of Canada, at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:28 Canadian and world leaders react to CFB Wainwright incident

Oct. 17 - 6:00 p.m.

Shortly after emergency crews were called to the scene, health agencies and local medical teams across Alberta were notified to prepare resources, personnel and capacity for an influx of patients.

By 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 17, health agencies were on a coordinating call and stood up a command centre, according to Dr. Sayeh Zielke, CEO of Acute Care Alberta, speaking at a press conference on Oct. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitals declared a Code Orange, which is in the event of a mass casualty incident, Zielke said, and helps prepare for a rapid influx of patients by clearing the decks, finding staff and freeing up beds as necessary. It also puts on hold some elective surgeries and other procedures to free up specialists like anesthesiologists, she added.

Acute Care Alberta issued an updated statement once the Code Orange was declared, and advised Albertans to “use emergency care resources wisely.”

“Significant care resources are required to support this response, both from EHS-Alberta and in Edmonton-area emergency departments. To meet these immediate care needs, while addressing routine demand for emergency care, Code Orange has been activated at several acute care facilities across Alberta,” the statement said.

“Albertans with non-emergency care needs are asked to consider other care options, including primary care providers, urgent care or calling Health Link at 811. At this time, extremely few EHS-Alberta response [units] are available in the Edmonton-area, and acute capacity is finite in several communities across Alberta.”

Oct 17 - 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

At around 7:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday, Defence Minister David McGuinty announced from Ottawa that there were multiple fatalities and many more were injured.

“I want to begin by addressing the very tragic events that have occurred today at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta. I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” said McGuinty.

“The Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, partners across the federal Government, including public safety, are working with the government of Alberta and municipal governments to mobilize all necessary support and working through the details of what actually occurred.”

McGuinty stressed at the time that because it was an active situation, few other details could be shared.

“This is a very, very active and delicate situation. It’s underway on the ground. We have of course Canadian [Armed] Forces members. The RCMP is involved in investigating the matter,” said McGuinty.

“Our public safety officials are coordinating. At this time the first responders and local authorities are doing their important work so we will keep Canadians informed as details are made available.”

Oct. 18 - 9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a social media post on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. that Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast at federal buildings across the country.

He said Canada stands with the service members at CFB Wainwright and their families.

Carney then confirmed in a brief televised address from Ottawa at 10:30 a.m. that four soldiers died in the “violent, fast-moving fire,” and dozens more have been “seriously wounded,” calling it “one of the worst tragedies for the [Armed Forces] on Canadian soil in peacetime.”

He added that the next of kin of those who lost their lives have been notified.

“The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our armed forces whom we have lost,” Carney said.

“Our hearts go with and we are praying for the wounded, and we stand in solidarity and compassion for the families, the friends, and the colleagues of all those affected by this tragedy.”

Oct. 18 - 1:35 p.m.

Later on Sunday, at about 1:35 p.m., Acute Care Alberta said in a statement that hospitals had lifted the Code Orange declared on Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Acute Care Alberta said that patients were transferred from healthcare centre in Wainwright to the University of Alberta and Royal Alexandra hospitals in Edmonton, Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“It is anticipated that care for patients impacted by this incident will be intensive and will add to existing high demand on acute care in Alberta,” the statement said.

2:02 CFB Wainwright: Poilievre offers condolences, praises ‘immense courage’

Oct. 18 - 4:45 p.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, speaking to reporters in Wainwright, said he was hearing about incredible acts of bravery as a devastating fire ripped through the nearby military base.

Story continues below advertisement

He said some soldiers ran toward the danger to help and are now paying the price, fighting for their lives in hospital.

He asked everyone to pray for Wainwright.

Poilievre represents the area as part of the Battle River—Crowfoot riding.

Oct. 18 - 5:00 p.m.

Late Sunday, at about 5:00 p.m. local time, the Department of National Defence gave a press conference, where Rutland, Smith and McGuinty provided further details on what transpired.

Smith said that 39 patients were being cared for in hospital, including 19 in critical condition. She added that all patients have been accounted for, and no other patients were awaiting transport.

“We know that the road ahead, especially for those who are suffering from severe burn injuries, will be long requiring weeks and months of intensive and specialized care,” said Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

Oct. 19: Federal leaders offer condolences

The victims of the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta were remembered during a moment of silence in the House of Commons before party leaders expressed their condolences for those who died and were injured.

Carney began the remarks, saying the House was meeting “united in grief.”

“This loss touches every corner of our nation,” he said.

The four victims were Sgt. Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask., Pte. Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver, B.C., and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C.

Poilievre said he remembered meeting Goulding when celebrating Canada Day at the base.

“I remembered meeting him. Strong, handsome, polite, a real gentleman,” Poilievre said. “His mother described him as: ‘an exceptional athlete, a natural leader, and a passionate young man who always accomplished his goals. He was the light of my life.’“

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to pay tribute to Farrell, Wong and Lykkemark, quoting words made by their family members in social media posts.

Poilievre also commended those who responded, including other soldiers and firefighters.

– with files from Global News’ Sean Prevail, Karen Bartko, Jeff Semple and The Canadian Press