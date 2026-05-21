Opening of new thrift store in Calgary being called a ‘win, win, win’

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For the first time ever, the Calgary-based Women In Need Society has opened one of its thrift stores on a post-secondary campus.

There were cheers and smiles from dozens of people who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new store, located on the south campus of Bow Valley College, Wednesday morning.

On the surface it looks like any other thrift store in the city, but those who made the partnership happen say it is so much more.

“I think (it) is a win, win, win — pardon the pun,” said Bart Chudleigh, Dean of the Chiu School of Business at Bow Valley College.

View image in full screen The store will be run by students from the Chiu School of Business, but will also benefit other students who may need help with necessities like clothing, furniture and housewares. Global News

The partnership will see students primarily from business disciplines at the school manage and operate the Bow Valley location.

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“For our students, it’s really every aspect of running a business, from supply chain, marketing, accounting — so many of the specializations that we have at the Chiu School of Business are foundational to what WINS already does,” said Chudley.

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“Being on campus is innovative and different in the fact that we’ll be working with Bow Valley on work-integrated learning programs,” added WINS president and CEO, Karen Ramchuk.

While the store will benefit business students with their studies and work placements, the benefits will extend to any student on campus who needs it.

“The proceeds from this store will support qualified students for free — basic needs from WINS’ house to home program,” Ramchuk added.

“Students that need help will go to student services and ask for support and they’ll get a referral to any WINS location, not just this one. They can get whatever they need in terms of clothing, furniture and housewares so they can set up a safe home environment so they can study.”

The selection inside the store comes from WINS’ 30,000-square-foot donation centre in Calgary and is stocked based on demographics of the school, including a recent shipment of clean scrubs from a closed spa that was sent to the store for students in medical disciplines.

It also stocks some small household items and professional clothing, so students on a budget who need professional clothing for interviews or practicum placements have options.

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While the selection and variety are excellent, they are also exclusive because this WINS store is only for use by students and staff at Bow Valley College.