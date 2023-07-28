Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

2023 Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood actors and writers strike

By Alicia Rancilio The Associated Press
Posted July 28, 2023 2:59 pm
Click to play video: '2023 Emmy Awards nominees for outstanding drama series announced'
2023 Emmy Awards nominees for outstanding drama series announced
Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma announced the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series. The list included "Succession" and "White Lotus," among four others – Jul 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 75th Emmy Awards are the latest production to be put on pause due to the Hollywood strikes, and will not air as planned in September.

A person familiar with the postponement plans but not authorized to speak publicly pending an official announcement confirmed the delay Friday.

No information about a new date was immediately available.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on Sept. 18. Rules laid out by the actors’ union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, say stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or attend awards shows while on strike.

Writers are also not permitted to work on awards shows until the strike ends.

Whenever the next Emmy Awards are held, HBO will walk in the leading contender. The network is up for 74 awards for three of its top shows: Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ted Lasso has the most comedy category nominations with 21, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike, calling for better pay, structure with residual payments and protection from the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

More on Entertainment
EmmysEmmy awardsWriters Strikeactors strikeThe Emmys2023 EmmysAre the Emmys rescheduled?Emmys rescheduledEmmys reschedulesHow to watch the 2023 EmmysHow to watch the EmmysWhen are the 2023 Emmys?When are the Emmys?Will the Emmys be rescheduled?
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices