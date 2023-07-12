2023 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘Last of Us’ expected to win big

It’s been a great year for television, and the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are celebrating a number of fan favourites, including HBO’s Succession and The Last of Us.
Actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma announced the Emmy nominations on Wednesday, though the mood was more sombre than usual amid the ongoing writers strike. An actors strike may also be looming, with Hollywood’s largest union representing about 160,000 actors currently demanding better compensation for streaming productions and protections from the use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Succession, a satirical dramedy about a family of one-percenters fighting to control a media conglomerate, walked away with the most nominations for the show’s highly anticipated final season. Stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin scored Best Actor nods. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, is already a well-positioned frontrunner to score the Best Actress win.
The show leads all nominees with a whopping 27 in total. The Last of Us was close behind with 24, while The White Lotus received 23.
The Last of Us and The White Lotus, two additional HBO productions, received several nominations, proving once again that streaming remains king in the television space.
Popular duo Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us received Best Actor and Actress nominations for their emotional portrayal of trauma-bonded apocalypse survivors. (Ramsey identifies as nonbinary and uses any pronouns)
Jennifer Coolidge, who won the Emmy last year for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Series or Movie, is nominated alongside The White Lotus co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy.
Christina Applegate, who in February hinted she would retire from acting as a result of her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, received a nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for Dead to Me.
Barry, The Bear, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Abbott Elementary all earned several nominations as well.
(Find a complete list of the nominees in the major categories, below.)
Best Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Lead Actor, Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress, Drama
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress, Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Supporting Actor, Drama
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress, Drama
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Guest Actor, Drama
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Guest Actress, Drama
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Guest Actor, Comedy
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Guest Actress, Comedy
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Best Competition Series
The Amazing Race
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Nicey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
For a complete list of nominees, please visit the official Emmys site.
— With files from The Associated Press
