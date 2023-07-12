2023 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘Last of Us’ expected to win big

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a great year for television, and the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are celebrating a number of fan favourites, including HBO’s Succession and The Last of Us.

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma announced the Emmy nominations on Wednesday, though the mood was more sombre than usual amid the ongoing writers strike. An actors strike may also be looming, with Hollywood’s largest union representing about 160,000 actors currently demanding better compensation for streaming productions and protections from the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Succession, a satirical dramedy about a family of one-percenters fighting to control a media conglomerate, walked away with the most nominations for the show’s highly anticipated final season. Stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin scored Best Actor nods. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, is already a well-positioned frontrunner to score the Best Actress win.

The show leads all nominees with a whopping 27 in total. The Last of Us was close behind with 24, while The White Lotus received 23.

The Last of Us and The White Lotus, two additional HBO productions, received several nominations, proving once again that streaming remains king in the television space.

Popular duo Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us received Best Actor and Actress nominations for their emotional portrayal of trauma-bonded apocalypse survivors. (Ramsey identifies as nonbinary and uses any pronouns)

Jennifer Coolidge, who won the Emmy last year for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Series or Movie, is nominated alongside The White Lotus co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy.

Christina Applegate, who in February hinted she would retire from acting as a result of her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, received a nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for Dead to Me.

Barry, The Bear, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Abbott Elementary all earned several nominations as well.

(Find a complete list of the nominees in the major categories, below.)

Best Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Lead Actor, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress, Drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting Actor, Drama

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress, Drama

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Guest Actor, Drama

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Guest Actress, Drama

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Guest Actor, Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Guest Actress, Comedy

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Best Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Nicey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For a complete list of nominees, please visit the official Emmys site.

— With files from The Associated Press