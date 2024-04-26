Menu

Entertainment

Emma Stone wants people to call her by her real name

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 11:01 am
2 min read
Emma Stone. View image in full screen
FILE - In a new interview, Emma Stone said she'd like to be called by her real name, Emily. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The world knows her as Emma Stone, but to the people closest to her, the Oscar winning actor is simply Emily.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, alongside Canadian actor and comedian Nathan Fielder, Stone said “it would be so nice” to be called Emily instead of Emma.

“I would like to be Emily,” Stone admitted.

The interview was to promote the A24 TV satirical drama The Curse, which follows newlyweds Whitney (Stone) and Asher Siegel (Fielder) as they film a reality show about bringing their eco-conscious homes to Española, N.M.

Created by Fielder, 40, and Benny Safdie, 38, The Curse amps up Fielder’s typical brand of awkward tension to make audiences squirm as Whitney and Asher navigate marital issues, struggle to fit in with the Española locals and obsess over a curse that may, or may not, be real.

Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone in 'The Curse.' They are both scowling. View image in full screen
Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone in A24’s ‘The Curse.’. Richard Foreman Jr. / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

During the interview, Fielder said he would refer to Stone, 35, as Emily.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally,” Fielder explained. “So, when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on.”

Stone then told the interviewer, “You can say Emma. You can say anything.”

She said when she “gets to know people” they call her Emily, rather than Emma.

Fielder often calls her “Em,” she revealed.

“It’s just because my name was taken [by another actor in the Screen Actors Guild],” Stone explained. “Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'”
(The Screen Actors Guild does not allow a registering member to have the same name as another actor already in the union.)

When asked if Fielder is always called Nathan, Stone jokingly replied she calls the actor by “his preferred name,” which is “Big Nate.”

Despite The Curse‘s unconventional ending, both Stone and Fielder said they could see the show potentially continuing for another season.

During a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stone said her stage name was inspired by Spice Girls member Emma Bunton, also known as “Baby Spice.”

“So, growing up I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what, now I am,” Stone laughed.

In March, Stone won her second Oscar for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in the absurdist drama Poor Things.

