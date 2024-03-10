Menu

Entertainment

Oscars 2024 winners list: Will ‘Oppenheimer’ dominate the Academy Awards? 

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 6:40 pm
5 min read
A three-pane split image. On the left is Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' In the centre is Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer.' On the right is Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in 'Poor Things.' View image in full screen
The 2024 Oscars are being handed out on March 10, 2024, with films 'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and others battling it out for trophies. Apple TV+ via AP & Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures via AP & Atsushi Nishijima / Searchlight Pictures via AP
Last year, Hollywood served up some dramatic, strange and nail-biting films for moviegoers, but only the best of the best can take top honours at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

For many, the 2024 Oscars have likely shaped up to be predicable — and perhaps even dull — with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer seemingly positioned to score a number of the biggest trophies.

But the competition isn’t over until the orchestra plays the last weepy creative off stage.

Actor Cillian Murphy of Oppenheimer is widely expected to grab the coveted Best Actor trophy for his titular portrayal of the “father of the atomic bomb.” Fan favourite Robert Downey Jr. is also predicted to win Best Supporting Actor for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer’s main antagonist, politician Lewis Strauss.

The Oscar win would be a first for both men, though Downey has been nominated twice before, for Tropic Thunder (2008) and Chaplin (1992).

Click to play video: 'Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie among nominees for Best Picture of the Year'
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie among nominees for Best Picture of the Year

Among the women, many believe Lily Gladstone is positioned to win Best Actress in a Leading Role for her deeply rooted, devastating portrayal of Osage woman Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone, a member of the Indigenous Blackfeet Nation, could become the first Native American to win an acting Oscar.

But Emma Stone could still snag the Best Actress prize for Poor Things, the crowd-pleasing, absurdist comedy about a Frankenstein-esque woman in pursuit of personal liberation.

Poor Things received 11 nominations in total, trailing only two behind Oppenheimer, which led the pack with 13 nods. Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon followed close behind with 10.

Barbie scored only eight, triggering a wave of public backlash and claims that the film — as well as its leading actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig — was snubbed. Canadian Ryan Gosling’s nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role only further upset Barbie fans, who pointed to Gosling’s nod as an interesting parallel to the film’s feminist messaging.

Among Barbie‘s eight nominations, Billie Eilish, 22, may become the youngest two-time Oscar winer if she scores for the song What Was I Made For? Eilish already has an Oscar for her song No Time to Die, which was made for the 2021 James Bond film.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Regardless, host Jimmy Kimmel is likely to crack a few jokes about the Barbie snubs, especially since Kimmel alluded that he would be mostly avoiding talk of politics at the awards show.

The ceremony itself started five minutes late, following a protest in support of Palestinians, that clogged several roads near the Dolby Theatre.

Find the complete list of the 2024 Oscar winners in all the major categories, below. This list will be updated live.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
** WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

** WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

** WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
May December
Past Lives
Maestro

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

International Feature Film

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Animated Feature Film

** WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
** WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live-Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken from Barbie
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

