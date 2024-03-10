Oscars 2024 winners list: Will ‘Oppenheimer’ dominate the Academy Awards? 

Send this page to someone via email

Last year, Hollywood served up some dramatic, strange and nail-biting films for moviegoers, but only the best of the best can take top honours at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

For many, the 2024 Oscars have likely shaped up to be predicable — and perhaps even dull — with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer seemingly positioned to score a number of the biggest trophies.

But the competition isn’t over until the orchestra plays the last weepy creative off stage.

Actor Cillian Murphy of Oppenheimer is widely expected to grab the coveted Best Actor trophy for his titular portrayal of the “father of the atomic bomb.” Fan favourite Robert Downey Jr. is also predicted to win Best Supporting Actor for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer’s main antagonist, politician Lewis Strauss.

The Oscar win would be a first for both men, though Downey has been nominated twice before, for Tropic Thunder (2008) and Chaplin (1992).

1:58 Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie among nominees for Best Picture of the Year

Among the women, many believe Lily Gladstone is positioned to win Best Actress in a Leading Role for her deeply rooted, devastating portrayal of Osage woman Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone, a member of the Indigenous Blackfeet Nation, could become the first Native American to win an acting Oscar.

But Emma Stone could still snag the Best Actress prize for Poor Things, the crowd-pleasing, absurdist comedy about a Frankenstein-esque woman in pursuit of personal liberation.

Poor Things received 11 nominations in total, trailing only two behind Oppenheimer, which led the pack with 13 nods. Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon followed close behind with 10.

Barbie scored only eight, triggering a wave of public backlash and claims that the film — as well as its leading actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig — was snubbed. Canadian Ryan Gosling’s nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role only further upset Barbie fans, who pointed to Gosling’s nod as an interesting parallel to the film’s feminist messaging.

Among Barbie‘s eight nominations, Billie Eilish, 22, may become the youngest two-time Oscar winer if she scores for the song What Was I Made For? Eilish already has an Oscar for her song No Time to Die, which was made for the 2021 James Bond film.

Regardless, host Jimmy Kimmel is likely to crack a few jokes about the Barbie snubs, especially since Kimmel alluded that he would be mostly avoiding talk of politics at the awards show.

The ceremony itself started five minutes late, following a protest in support of Palestinians, that clogged several roads near the Dolby Theatre.

—

Find the complete list of the 2024 Oscar winners in all the major categories, below. This list will be updated live.

—

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

** WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

** WINNER: American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

** WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

May December

Past Lives

Maestro

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Animated Feature Film

** WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

** WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

—