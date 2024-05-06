Menu

Weather

A month’s worth of rainfall in 48 hours expected in some parts of Alberta

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 5:35 pm
1 min read
Heavy rainfall warnings across a large part of southern Alberta has residents being warned of the possibility of localized flooding. View image in full screen
Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for a large part of southern Alberta, with rainfall totals up to 80 millimetres expected to fall in some areas. Global News
People living in southern Alberta are being warned to prepare for a significant storm pushing into the area late Monday and continuing into early Wednesday.

The storm’s expected arrival has prompted Environment Canada to issue heavy rainfall warnings for a large swath of southeastern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan.

“The heaviest-hit areas will be in southeastern Alberta with 50-70 millimetres of rain expected and pockets of 80 millimetres is possible,” Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée says. “That’s over a month’s worth of rainfall in 48 hours.”

Below are the normal monthly rainfall amounts for May. All three cities are currently under a rainfall warning.

The intensity of the storm has Environment Canada warning of the dangers of localized flooding.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the warning from Environment Canada says. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Alberta’s mountain snowpack still 20% below normal

The heavy rain is also forecast to be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour expected on Tuesday.

Periods of heavy rain are also in the forecast for Calgary and Edmonton, with 30 to 50 mm of rain expected in Edmonton before it tapers off overnight on Tuesday, while Calgary is expected to see about 25 mm of rain.

Temperatures are also expected to cool off significantly, with highs on Tuesday in Calgary and Edmonton only expected to hit between 6 and 9 C.

The normal daytime high in Calgary is about 15 C.

The cooler temperatures mean that west of Calgary, snow is in the forecast.

“The Rockies are expecting this moisture in the form of snow with 10-15 centimetres possible,” Lizée says.

Temperatures are forecast to return to seasonal by Thursday.

