‘Dream come true’: 6-year-old Diljit Dosanjh superfan dances onstage with his idol

Six-year-old Aanakh Bhullar loves to dance just like his idol Diljit Dosanjh.

The Punjabi superstar played BC Place on Saturday night and Aanakh was ecstatic when he learned his dad had bought tickets.

“He’s been counting down the days and he would come home from his Banghara lessons saying, manifesting, visualizing how he’s going to be on stage,” Barinder, Aanakh’s dad, told Global News.

Aanakh said he likes Dosanjh’s music and he likes his beard.

And he is not alone.

More than 46,000 people attended the concert on Saturday night as Dosanjh kicked off his world tour.

“For the first time, we’ve done a sold-out stadium show for one of the international diaspora communities around Vancouver,” Chris May, a spokesperson for BC Place, said.

When the Bhullar family scored floor tickets, Aanakh inched closer to his dream of dancing onstage, but his parents were skeptical.

“We wanted to prepare him for that not happening,” his mom Seema said. “Just didn’t want to get his hopes up.”

But then suddenly it happened.

2:19 Diljit Dosanjh concert in Vancouver set to make history

“He was like, ‘Come here,’ and then my dad picked me up, he put me over the fence,” Aanakh said. “The (guard) picked me up and he gave me to (Dosanjh ) and (Dosanjh) picked me up. And he put me on the ground and he gave me a kiss.”

Then Aanakh danced and the crowd cheered.

Dosanjh gave Aanakh the jacket off his back.

“He took it off, he put it on me and he said I can keep it forever,” Aanakh said.

“It was way too big on me.”

Promoters said the sold-out concert was a big success, and it’s one Aanakh will never forget.

“(Dosanjh,) thank you for making my dreams come true. And you’re the best,” he said.