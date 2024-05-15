Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ford government sets out new rules for people guilty of impaired driving in Ontario

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 6:33 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Police warn impaired driving is on the rise'
Police warn impaired driving is on the rise
RELATED: Police warn impaired driving is on the rise – Jun 21, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario is planning to bring in a series of new measures for those found guilty of impaired driving in the province, including ignition interlock devices and lifetime driving bans.

The Ford government unveiled the proposed new measures Wednesday as part of a crackdown revolving around licence suspensions, which will also include measures for stunt driving and auto theft.

“Everyone deserves to return home to their loved ones safely at the end of the day,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a statement. “Too many families in Ontario have had their lives torn apart by the careless and shameful actions of impaired drivers.”

One of the measures that will be brought forward in upcoming new legislation will be a lifetime driving ban for people found guilty of impaired driving causing death.

Those charged with a first impaired driving offence will have to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle and go through mandatory training upon a second offence, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'OPP to apply mandatory alcohol screening at every traffic stop'
OPP to apply mandatory alcohol screening at every traffic stop

The government said that one in three deaths on Ontario roads involve impaired driving. Meanwhile, the province said a 2022 study found that one in five drivers stopped were under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to the government, its proposed legislation would also “increase immediate roadside licence suspensions for first and second-time alcohol and drug-related offences” and “clarify” the rules allowing police to stop vehicles for sobriety tests.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said it “commends” the proposed legislation, in a statement distributed by the government.

“Despite progress, too many people are still making the choice to drive impaired, and we need to ensure sanctions hold drivers accountable while focusing on reducing recidivism,” Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada, said.

The planned new impaired driving rules come as the Ford government prepares to unveil a proposed new bill, with rules laying out licence suspensions for people found guilty of auto theft also set to be included.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Minister Sarkaria announced that car thieves convicted with an aggravating factor like violence could be subject to escalating licence suspensions. Someone found guilty three times, the government said, would face the possibility of a lifetime driving ban.

The legislation is expected to be tabled on Thursday.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices