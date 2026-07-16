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Canada

Corus to centralize Calgary, Edmonton news production, some jobs cut 

By Staff Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on Friday, June 22, 2018. View image in full screen
The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
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Corus Entertainment Inc., the parent company of Global News, confirmed Thursday the technical production for its broadcasts in Calgary and Edmonton would be moved to Toronto.

The decision is part of programming and production changes across Canada and allow it to continue producing original, local journalism while improving business efficiency, the Toronto-based company said.

“Corus is committed to local news and will maintain its local news delivery in Calgary and Edmonton,” a Corus spokesperson said in a statement.

“As a result of these changes, we have had to say goodbye to some of our employees. We greatly appreciate their time with us and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

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Corus would not comment on any specific individuals impacted.

The changes come amid a larger corporate restructuring and significant, ongoing financial troubles for the Toronto-based media giant: Corus reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $36.5 million in its third quarter of 2026 and is seeking CRTC approval of a proposed recapitalization plan that would shift control of the company to a newly created parent corporation, NewCo.

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The deal includes a reduction of total debt and liabilities by more than $500 million and a slashing of annual cash interest by up to $40 million as well as extending debt maturity by five years.

Corus currently holds approximately $1.1 billion of debt.

Corus CEO John Gossling has previously said the plan “represents the best path for Corus.”

While the deal initially failed to win the approval of the required percentage of shareholders, an Ontario court in March allowed the company to move ahead and seek CRTC approval. That decision is pending.

– With files from The Canadian Press

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