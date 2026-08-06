Consumers using savings to pay for essentials and piling up debt: Equifax

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22 comments

  1. Scott
    August 7, 2026 at 7:58 am

    This mess is 100% the responsibility of all levels of Canadian government leadership. Our economic policies of the past 12 years have been such an unmitigated disaster that an entire generation have been sacrificed so that a select few can continue to line their own pockets…

  2. Angry Canadian
    August 7, 2026 at 2:05 am

    I personally want to thank the Liberal Party of Canada for making sure life has become unaffordable, unsafe, unprotected and unliveable. You have done a great job at pushing the disabled, retired, verterans and working class down so hard that they now live in poverty. You also did a good number on the “middle class”, whihc were just working class that drive Volvos and sit in offices, but now they have to use food banks, too. I also want to give the NDP’s the credit they deserve with this Special Mention, because if they hadn’t joined their votes with the liberals we wouldn’t have the chance to watch our country turn into a third world hellhole police-state. You all know who you are and the part you played.

  3. Ben oit
    August 6, 2026 at 10:06 pm

    Gobble gobble, mouthful

  4. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 9:51 pm

    “Affordability has never been so good!”

    – Mark Carney

  5. Benoît
    August 6, 2026 at 9:08 pm

    The Liberals have cut income taxes, cut the carbon tax, and eliminated the federal tax on petrol in these hard times caused by Trump. Poilievre and the conservatives have contributed nothing to Team Canada while contributing a lot to Team USA. Many Canadians are disappointed in our opposition party. Sad.

  6. Benoit
    August 6, 2026 at 8:10 pm

    Clown shoes carny and his azz eaters

  7. Benoit
    August 6, 2026 at 8:07 pm

    Carnhole and his swallowers ya can’t fix stupid

  8. Zeke
    August 6, 2026 at 8:07 pm

    Carnhole and his swallowers ya can’t fix stupid

  9. Maga
    August 6, 2026 at 8:06 pm

    Carnhole and his swallowers, ya can’t fix stupid

  10. Benoît
    August 6, 2026 at 6:10 pm

    This is what the long Harper/Poilievre years have given us. We thank Carney for digging us out of the hole. The sun is shining again in Canada!

  11. Ben
    August 6, 2026 at 6:01 pm

    I used to be the village idiot now I’m the village idiot trainer !!!

  12. Ali
    August 6, 2026 at 5:36 pm

    Liberal Party of Canada: Careful, Managed, Decline. Wiping out the retirement funds to pay the tax bill! Wonderfully sustainable, Carney. Canada is so broken.

  13. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 5:33 pm

    This is only delaying the economic collapse. When people have burned through the equity in their homes and their savings there is nothing left. Once we get there, then we will see the economic collapse that has been inevitable under Carney and the Liberals.

  14. so sad
    August 6, 2026 at 4:52 pm

    And after they are fully broke, they squawk to the government and demand that people still with savings be plundered to keep them the life style they want.

  15. Harriet
    August 6, 2026 at 3:44 pm

    The proceeding article should be sent to the PM, perhaps he doesn’t understand finance???????

  16. Incontinentia Buckets
    August 6, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    The Liberal plan seems to be coming together nicely

  17. Ben
    August 6, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    I blame PP that Carney can’t keep his promises to Canadians regarding grocery prices

  18. Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Christianos Pontefici Benedict Zorg
    August 6, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    Sounds the rest of the provinces need to get their elbows up and vote liberal in the next election! What gets me is this mentality, and how we can send money to other countries for aid and pet projects, but when Canadians need help there is nothing. We’re not even allowed to speak out or defend our own properties anymore.

  19. Dennis Brady
    August 6, 2026 at 1:47 pm

    Thats the carney economy

  20. Ben
    August 6, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    But but elbows up

  21. Bill Roach
    August 6, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    As most sensible people predicted the Liberal mismanagement of our country had to come to fruition at some point.
    Ii years and counting of scandals & failures if you think you’re standard of living in Canada improved during the Liberal reign give your head a shake preferably with you’re elbows in the upward position.

  22. Dave
    August 6, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    The fact that the Canadian government cant afford to pay its bills and as a result has accumulated $1 trillion plus in debt has a follow on effect

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Consumers using savings to pay for essentials and piling up debt: Equifax

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 12:05 pm
3 min read
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Albertans hold some of the largest amounts of non-mortgage debt in the nation
We're now past the halfway mark of 2026, and it can be an anxiety-filled realization, especially for someone dealing with overwhelming debt. Freida Richer, licensed insolvency trustee with Grant Thornton Limited, spoke with 'Global News Morning Edmonton' on how you can get things turned around. – Jul 27, 2026
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Canadians continue to face financial strain amid the heightened cost of living, according to the latest report from Equifax, which shows that younger Canadians generally struggle more than older Canadians.

Equifax’s Spending Survey, conducted by Leger and released Thursday, included the responses of 1,532 adult Canadians from July 17 to July 19.

Forty per cent of all respondents said they were spending more than a year ago, while just 18 per cent said they were spending less. Forty-two per cent of those spending more identified as being younger than 55, while 36 per cent were 55 or older.

Respondents younger than 55 were also more likely than older Canadians to experience financial challenges across nearly every category, Equifax says.

Younger Canadians are more likely to struggle to find stable employment than most older Canadians, with youth unemployment data typically higher than the national average.

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This also comes after MNP reported last month that many Canadians were facing a form of “lifestyle shrinkflation” amid the high cost of living.

In that report, three in five Canadians (61 per cent) said at least half of their income is already committed to bills, debt payments and regular expenses before it arrives, while around one-third (32 per cent) said most of their paycheque is already committed before it arrives.

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A large portion of respondents to the Equifax survey say they are also using their savings, credit cards or other lines of credit to cover everyday expenses, with many piling up debt as they go.

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Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) say they are using savings to pay for day-to-day needs, while 20 per cent say they relied on credit more than last year. Thirteen per cent said they were borrowing money elsewhere to cover basic living expenses.

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“The results point to mounting financial pressure for many households,” Rebecca Oakes, vice-president of advanced analytics at Equifax Canada, said in a release.

“When these pressures begin to overlap, households can lose financial flexibility quickly.”

Twenty-nine per cent said they were using credit to pay for essentials more than they were a year ago, and the same amount said they felt less confident in their ability to manage financial demands than a year earlier.

Equifax says Canadians younger than 55 were more likely to use credit for living expenses than older respondents.

At the same time, many respondents say paying down debt is also proving difficult, including on lines of credit and credit cards.

Twenty-five per cent said they expect they will only be able to make minimum monthly debt payments, while seven per cent believe they are likely to fall behind on debt payments altogether.

Equifax says those who were more likely to make only minimum payments on debt included those younger than 55, those who have kids, or both. Meanwhile, those age 55 or older were more likely to pay their balance in full.

“Financial pressure often builds gradually, and making only the minimum payment can sometimes feel like a way to manage through a difficult month,” Julie Kuzmic, head of consumer advocacy and compliance at Equifax Canada, said in the release.

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“However, balances can take much longer to repay and cost considerably more in interest.”

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Many Canadians are cutting back where they can to help keep up with the heightened cost of living and manage debt levels, the survey report shows.

About two-thirds (67 per cent) of respondents said they reduced spending on entertainment and leisure, while 40 per cent spent less on personal care. Equifax says women were the most likely to reduce spending in these categories.

With these financial challenges in the near term, the survey also suggests many see saving for the future as a daunting goal.

Nearly half of all respondents (44 per cent) said they are worried they won’t save enough for retirement, 35 per cent are concerned about affording a major purchase, such as a down payment on a home, and 26 per cent worry they won’t be able to financially support family members, including their children’s education or aging parents.

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“Anyone seeing their balances continually rise with little hope at repayment should review payment obligations, prioritize due dates and explore options with their lenders or a reputable credit counsellor before their financial situation limits their options,” Kuzmic said.

— with a file from Global News’ Uday Rana

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