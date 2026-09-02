Cost of living, fuel has Couche-Tard customers cutting back on snacks

Send this page to someone via email

Pocketbook pressures are encouraging some Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. customers to ditch buying snack foods.

The convenience store chain’s chief executive Alex Miller says shoppers are being more deliberate about their purchases as the cost of living and fuel rises.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says their cautious spending is pushing sales of packaged carbonated soft drinks, salty snacks and sweets to lower-than-usual levels.

To cope with the shift in consumer behaviour, Miller says Couche-Tard is reallocating shelf space, refining its product assortment and tweaking its promotions to better suit demand.

Miller’s remarks came a day after Couche-Tard revealed its net earnings attributable to shareholders were US$828.5 million in its first quarter, up from US$782.5 million during the same period last year.

The Laval, Que.-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported revenues of US$21.7 billion, rising from US$17.3 billion a year earlier.