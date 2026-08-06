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Canada

Construction worker killed in industrial accident: Saskatoon police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 11:31 am
1 min read
A 41-year-old man was killed after being struck by a piece of heavy equipment at a Saskatoon construction site, police say. View image in full screen
A 41-year-old man was killed after being struck by a piece of heavy equipment at a Saskatoon construction site, police said. Global News
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A 41-year-old man is dead following an industrial accident in southeast Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The man was working at a construction site when he was struck by a piece of heavy equipment, the SPS said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Meadows Parkway near Highway 16.

Police said they will not share the man’s name, and his next of kin has been notified of the death.

The SPS and occupational health and safety will investigate the death, they said.

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