Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada doesn’t get credit for undoing ‘something bad,’ says U.S. trade czar

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2026 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What comes next for Canada after the July CUSMA review'
What comes next for Canada after the July CUSMA review
After a Canada day meeting, the United States has declined to extend the CUSMA beyond 2036. Global's Jazan Grewal is joined by Christopher Sands, Director of the Centre for Canadian Studies at the Johns Hopkins Center, to discuss what this means for the future of U.S.-Canada trade relations – Jul 4, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The United States’ top trade official says the Trump administration isn’t going to give Canada credit for its trade concessions.

Jamieson Greer says he’s glad Canada dropped its digital services tax and “rolled back” its Online Streaming Act but they “don’t really get credit for doing something bad and then undoing it.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney took those actions in an attempt to move trade talks with the United States forward.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'General Motors says CUSMA renewal ‘very important’ for auto industry'
General Motors says CUSMA renewal ‘very important’ for auto industry
Story continues below advertisement

Washington and Mexico have launched formal negotiations on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement (CUSMA) on trade but no such talks have started with Ottawa.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington Wednesday, Greer says he’s in weekly contact with his Canadian counterparts and he’s offered Ottawa proposals to “put us in a better position.”

He says if U.S. President Donald Trump and Carney reach an understanding, they can get over “the hump” to some sort of trade agreement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices