Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. OM
    August 6, 2026 at 11:40 am

    This is why I have no empathy for anyone complaining about the Amber Alert system on our phones. Sorry, I just can’t bring myself to care about you losing a little sleep when it might mean avoiding a tragedy like this. My heart is absolutely breaking for his parents, and anyone else who knew him.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vigil held for 11-year-old Calgary boy found dead 13 days after he went missing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2026 8:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vigil to honour Parker'
Vigil to honour Parker
WATCH: Calgarians gathered in front of city hall on Wednesday evening for a vigil to honour 11-year-old Parker.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A vigil was held outside Calgary’s city hall on Wednesday evening for an 11-year-old boy with autism who was found dead inside a labyrinth of water pipes a week earlier.

Parker’s disappearance from a northside day home last month prompted a massive two-week search that saw police officers, search and rescue experts, and residents scour city blocks and blast Disney music to try to find him.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan told those gathered at the vigil that the search was filled with “deeply human” acts of kindness, such as leaving water bottles and snacks for Parker to hopefully find.

She added that Parker would always have a special place in the hearts and heads of Calgarians.

The search also raised questions about alerting the public when vulnerable children disappear, prompting calls for improvements to those systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Jeromy Farkas, fighting back tears, said it’s hard to make sense of what happened to Parker.

“A tragedy like this … shakes every one of us who loves a child,” Farkas told those at the vigil Wednesday. “It shakes a city, and if your heart is aching tonight, mine is too. Calgary is hurting together.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices