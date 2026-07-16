‘Sovereignty comes with responsibility:’ U.S. lawmakers to Canada on wildfires

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25 comments

  1. Smoke and Mirrors
    July 16, 2026 at 3:23 pm

    Build that wall!

  2. Enough Already
    July 16, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    @Reality – you would know sanctimonious, right? And you’re an idiot, just like those Republican dolts in Michigan.

  3. Ban Americans
    July 16, 2026 at 3:15 pm

    Americans have been useless. We send our very best during their worst wildfires and they complain during ours. At this point ban them from coming into Canada. I’m afraid their idiocy will spread to our population

  4. Patrick H. Cassidy, BL
    July 16, 2026 at 3:15 pm

    Wow, their lumber industry must be really desperate for “evil, subsidised Canadian raw logs.
    As a casus belli goes, unimaginative.
    In any event, they can send us their soldiers and we’ll return their Honoured Dead, again

  5. TERRY G WILSON
    July 16, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    The U.S.A should reflect on where the smoke and ash goes from all the wild fires that occur in their own country before they threaten Canada with retribution for what are essentially “acts of God” and cannot be totally planned for, nor easily rectified no matter how much money and lives you throw at it! How many times have Canada and various nations of the world come to your rescue when wild fires have overcome your planning and resources. At least our leaders don’t allocate funding for disasters based on which political party runs that particular city etc., or predominate race in the area, or religion, sex or any other demographic which happens to be irritating said “leader” that day!

  6. Betrayed
    July 16, 2026 at 3:12 pm

    Canada’s politicians are NOTHING but puppets of the parasitic rich and so long as this infestation is tolerated NOTHING will ever work properly again.

    This is truth.

  7. TERRY G WILSON
    July 16, 2026 at 3:12 pm

    The U.S.A should reflect on where the smoke and ash goes from all the wild fires that occur in their own country before they threaten Canada with retribution for what are essentially “acts of God” and cannot be totally planned for, nor easily rectified no matter how much money and lives you throw at it! How many times have Canada and various nations of the world come to your rescue when wild fires have overcome your planning and resources. At least our leaders don’t allocate funding for disasters based on which political party runs that particular city etc., or predominate race in the area, or religion, sex or any other demographic which happens to be irritating said leader that day!

  8. GMA
    July 16, 2026 at 3:09 pm

    Sorry America for all the smoke from our fires caused by your destroying the world environment by burning coal and drill-baby-drilling…

  9. Reality
    July 16, 2026 at 3:08 pm

    Nothing says Liberal better than them crying about the idea of actually doing something to prevent it, like taking fire season seriously and stopping the pollution generated by it.

    But, they would rather tax you while seeking trading partners that require more emmissions to trade with, let fires burn for emphasis and drama when they were the ones that said they had the solution.

    Canada should be Team Global Fire Stoppers whose fleets are so massive they routinely help fight forest fires around the world.

    Or, ya know, be sanctimonious instead.

  10. Hillbilly Jake
    July 16, 2026 at 3:08 pm

    Face it, cunada is a totally useless cuntry

  11. Sea Dubb
    July 16, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    Maybe we should stop spraying our forests with highly flammable glysophate.

  12. Response
    July 16, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    When California had its wild fires, Canadians sent water bombers and firefighters. When we have wild fires the US sends threatening letters.

  13. Reality
    July 16, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    No liberal strawman argument. It is not entirely Carney’s fault, but it sure is the fault of Liberals that have done nothing in over a decade to acquire, or help Provinces acquire, the tools they need to fight an increase in the areas affected by fire in forested areas around Canada given they are the ones levying a tax and collecting the billions in revenue for something, something climate change.

    If climate change means more fires, it means more investment in water bombers and fire fighting capacity. Part of the cost associated with inaction. Now’s that time all of the Liberal’s policies should swing into action, unless of course, it was just fear mongering and they are nothing but talk.

  14. Reality
    July 16, 2026 at 2:52 pm

    Yes, it does. Canada is not doing everything it can.

    Statistical data shows that there are fewer incidents of forest fires but that the area affected per incident is increasing.

    Whether it is due to climate change or not is irrelevent. If climate change means fires are more difficult to control because wider areas are affected, you get the equipment required to deal with it -not shrug your shoulders in defeat as if more water bombers is somehow not a solution to more fires.

  15. Gang Shoe
    July 16, 2026 at 2:50 pm

    Yes, because it’s Carney’s direct responsibility to stop fires, eh? MAGA trolls being ridiculous as usual. Tell me, pray tell, how the Canadian government should stop the winds from blowing the smoke over the border, and how the government is supposed to stop wild fires from starting? It’s forest fire smoke folks; an act of God. Enough with the partisan hackery on every damn issue.

  16. Ben
    July 16, 2026 at 2:49 pm

    So when the US has the same issue….we just have to sit back and take it? Will Poilievre and the conservatives speak up against this or stay silent and agree?

  17. Incontinentia Buckets
    July 16, 2026 at 2:46 pm

    Oh no, poor Americans. As if the smoke crossing over the border would be the reason we put out the fires. And as if they don’t have their own environmental and political issues that affect Canadians.

    They can suck my Canadian maple balls.

  18. Brian Greenside
    July 16, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    How can these American politicians be so stupid and not realize global warming climate change are real and Canada is doing everything it can to combat the forest fire issue. I have friends in California who were impacted by the fires there. Like Canada is not doing everything it can to deal with this problem. Wake up American Politicians and fix your own problems. Lord knows you have enough of them.

  19. maple
    July 16, 2026 at 2:32 pm

    Canada had to go through all the smoke when California had all those wildfires

  20. Stars and Stripes
    July 16, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    Canadians always play victims and can’t take any responsibility. They probably blame Trumps for the fires up in Ontario.

  21. Dave
    July 16, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    They are right

    Carney has been doing all the virtue signalling that his idiots lap up but hasn’t actually accomplished anything
    Time to put up or shut up.

  22. gary king
    July 16, 2026 at 2:16 pm

    Maybe these politicians should spend their energy on doing something about climate change before their country burns to the ground

  23. gary king
    July 16, 2026 at 2:14 pm

    Maybe these primadonnas should spend their energy doing something about climate change

  24. Anonymous
    July 16, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    What an absolute bunch of morons running the DSA, thinking we can control the wildfire smoke. Sure we will do that right away Mr. Tangerine Führer

  25. Ashton Riggs
    July 16, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    It is true. Carney has let the fires get out of control. Better forest management and fire protection and equipment is needed. This was promised by the Liberals since 2015. The climate is changing, and always will, so we must be prepared for it.

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Environment

‘Sovereignty comes with responsibility:’ U.S. lawmakers to Canada on wildfires

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 2:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke leaves haze over Toronto'
Wildfire smoke leaves haze over Toronto
Toronto residents are being advised to limit their time outside today, as the city remains under an orange warning for air quality. As Megan King reports, officials are making health recommendations for those who do have to head outdoors.
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As wildfire smoke blankets parts of the country and spills into the United States, some U.S. lawmakers have sent a letter to the Canadian government saying that “sovereignty comes with responsibility.”

Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives Jack Bergman, John James, Lisa McClain and John Moolenaar penned a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, and reportedly sent it on Wednesday “demanding immediate action from the Canadian government,” a press release said.

“American lungs are paying the price for Canadian inaction, year after year,” the letter said.

“Sovereignty comes with responsibility, and the responsibility to prevent a foreseeable disaster from crossing into another country’s airspace has not been met.”

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Sinus Specialist on Wildfire Smoke
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The reference to Canada’s sovereignty comes after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada the “51st state” and after repeated threats to annex Greenland.

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This isn’t the first time the representatives have complained about wildfire smoke coming from Canada with similar letters sent last year.

“Last year, Reps. James and Bergman each wrote letters to your government to raise the alarm about wildfire smoke pouring across our border from Canada into our communities,” the letter said.

“We write jointly this time because a year has passed, the season has come around again, and nothing has changed except that our patience has run out.”

Canada has been fighting some of the worst wildfires on record in recent years and has taken steps to increase the response.

In May, more fire-fighting aircraft was leased to combat this year’s wildfire season, but many communities are still being forced to evacuate as homes and livelihoods are destroyed.

Those who aren’t impacted by the fires directly are likely experiencing the smoke this week, with air quality alerts issued by Environment Canada in dozens of communities, including Toronto.

Much of the smoke seen through parts of Ontario and into parts of Michigan and surrounding areas is coming from severe wildfires raging in Northern Ontario.

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“We are done accepting apologies in place of action. If Canada will not manage its forests to prevent these fires, the United States will look elsewhere, and act on our own, to protect our people,” the letter said.

“That means our own agencies exploring direct involvement in cross-border fuel reduction and firefighting capacity.”

Global News has sent requests for comment to both the Prime Minister’s Office and Global Affairs Canada, but did not receive a response by publication.

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