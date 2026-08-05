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Ottawa firefighters free bird caught in tree, tangled in fishing line

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 9:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa firefighters free bird caught in tree, tangled in fishing line'
Ottawa firefighters free bird caught in tree, tangled in fishing line
WATCH: Ottawa firefighters freed a belted kingfisher from a tree that had been tangled in fishing line. Officials say a concerned citizen had called police about the situation and later brought the bird to a care centre for assessment.
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Ottawa Fire Services pulled out all the stops Tuesday to rescue a bird that was trapped in fishing line in a tree.

First responders received a call from a “concerned citizen” around 2 p.m. after the person came across the tangled bird in the 900 block of Vances Side Road in Dunrobin.

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Responders swiftly identified the bird as a belted kingfisher and confirmed it was tangled in fishing line in a tree overhanging the water.

Crews deployed a rescue craft into the water and used a pole saw to lower parts of the tree before cutting the fishing line and freeing the bird.

“Our Water Rescue Technicians wrapped the bird in a blanket, placed it in a box and handed it over to the concerned citizen who made the call,” Ottawa Fire Services said in a social media post, adding the citizen had arranged to take the bird to a wildlife care centre for assessment.

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