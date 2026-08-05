Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

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An air quality advisory is now in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to wildfire smoke drifting across the region.

Some parts of Metro Vancouver have air quality ranked at a Level Nine, with the Eastern Fraser Valley ranked at a Level 10 plus, which means very high risk.

A Yellow Air Quality warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Central Fraser Valley.

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An Orange Air Quality warning remains in effect for the Eastern Fraser Valley.

The smoke blanketing the region is from the Brunswick Creek and Big Bar Complex fires.