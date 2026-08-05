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Environment

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 4:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spuzzum First Nation Chief calls for provincial wildfire state of emergency'
Spuzzum First Nation Chief calls for provincial wildfire state of emergency
WATCH: Thousands of British Columbians have been forced from their homes by wildfires, prompting questions about why the province has not declared a provincial state of emergency. Spuzzum First Nation Chief Janice Kuester, whose community has been impacted by the Brunswick Creek Complex in the Fraser Canyon, joins Global News Morning to discuss why she believes that declaration is needed.
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An air quality advisory is now in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to wildfire smoke drifting across the region.

Some parts of Metro Vancouver have air quality ranked at a Level Nine, with the Eastern Fraser Valley ranked at a Level 10 plus, which means very high risk.

A Yellow Air Quality warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Central Fraser Valley.

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An Orange Air Quality warning remains in effect for the Eastern Fraser Valley.

The smoke blanketing the region is from the Brunswick Creek and Big Bar Complex fires.

Click to play video: 'UBCO researchers study wildfire’s mental health impacts'
UBCO researchers study wildfire’s mental health impacts

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