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Suncor beats quarterly profit estimates on higher crude prices, refining margins

By Khusbu Jena Reuters
Posted August 4, 2026 6:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s energy companies enjoying increase in earnings'
Canada’s energy companies enjoying increase in earnings
Some of Canada's highest-profile energy companies have reported big earnings in the second quarter of 2026. However, as Skylar Peters reports, industry analysts say it's not all tied to soaring oil prices.
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Canada’s Suncor Energy ​on Tuesday beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter adjusted profit, helped by higher crude price realizations and stronger refining margins.

Oil ‌prices, boosted by the Iran war, have ⁠strengthened earnings prospects ‌for Suncor and its oil sands peers, with Brent’s ⁠climb toward US$100 a barrel reinforcing Canada’s ‌pitch as a safer, chokepoint-free alternative ⁠to Gulf crude.

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Suncor’s ‌refinery crude oil throughput rose to a second-quarter record of 470,600 barrels per day from 442,300 barrels per day, while its ‌refinery utilization increased to 92 per cent from 87 per cent.

However, ⁠its total upstream production fell to 760,900 barrels per day from 808,100, partly due to a ​planned Firebag turnaround.

The Calgary, Alberta-based ​company posted adjusted operating earnings of ‌C$3.23 per share for the quarter ended June 30, above analysts’ ⁠average ‌estimate of C$3.07 per share, according to ‌data ​compiled by LSEG.

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(US$1 = 1.4025 ⁠Canadian ⁠dollars)

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