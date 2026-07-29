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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    July 29, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    Funny how president Taco said months ago I ran has no military they have no missiles to have no nothing but here we are and his Mega people keep believing him

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Economy

Oil prices jump again following renewed fighting in the Middle East

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 1:16 pm
1 min read
Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 27, 2026. View image in full screen
Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 27, 2026. Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP
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Oil prices are jumped again on Wednesday after a brief pause in fighting between Iran and the United States was broken by renewed attacks in the Middle East.

The pause, which lasted about three days, was shattered when Iran launched a barrage of missiles at American forces in the Middle East on Tuesday, while the U.S. military partnered with Saudi Arabia to strike Tehran-backed militias in Iraq.

The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, leaped to more than US$90 per barrel on Wednesday morning as news of the fighting renewed fears about the global flow of oil, while the price of the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped to more than US$84 per barrel.

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Western Canada Select was selling at around US$67 per barrel on Wednesday.

The price of Brent crude swung as low as US$72 per barrel earlier this month and as high as US$102 last week amid uncertainty about whether the United States and Iran could reach a deal to allow oil tankers to move freely again from the Middle East to customers worldwide.

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The flow through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of the global supply of oil normally moves, has slowed to a trickle since the start of the war.

The recent swings in the price of oil have also increased worries that inflation will reaccelerate, just as it had begun to slow amid hopes for an extended ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

— with files from The Associated Press.

Click to play video: 'Saudi Arabia and Houthis exchange more strikes as wider conflict escalates'
Saudi Arabia and Houthis exchange more strikes as wider conflict escalates

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