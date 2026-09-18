A paid skilled trade placement program is coming for Canadian youth

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The federal government is rolling out a plan to provide paid, four-month long placements for young people Canadians to build a career in the skilled trades, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said on Friday.

Ottawa plans to spend $880 million over the five years for the plan, which will begin in early 2027 and be available for young Canadians looking for on-the job experience in the trades.

This is part of a larger $8 billion financial commitment the Liberals made in the spring economic statement to promote skilled trades.

“By helping more young Canadians pursue careers in skilled trades, we are opening the door to meaningful work that will help build the homes, infrastructure and major projects Canada needs,” Hajdu said.

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Additionally, those tradespeople who complete an apprenticeship and earn certification in an eligible Red Seal trade will be able to apply for a $5,000 completion bonus later this fall, she added.

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The bonus will also be available to those who received their certification on or after April 1, 2025, Employment and Social Development Canada said.

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A new program called Build Canada Apprenticeship Service will launch later this fall, connecting jobseekers to small and medium-sized businesses offering apprenticeships.

Businesses that offer apprenticeships under this program could receive up to $10,000 in grants to support hiring, the department added.

Hajdu also announced the Apprenticeship Training Grant, which will launch in spring 2027 and provide apprentices attending mandatory in-class technical training with a $400 weekly top-up in addition to Employment Insurance.

The federal government is also in “discussions” with provinces and territories on bilateral agreements that would provide them with $2 billion in federal funding to expand access to pre-apprenticeship and technical training, she said.

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Canada will have more than 1.4 million job openings in the skilled trades between 2024 and 2033, according to the federal government’s estimates.