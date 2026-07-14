Residents in parts of northern Ontario ordered out by growing forest fires

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Residents of a handful of communities in northwestern Ontario have been ordered to flee their homes due to nearby forest fires.

The Ontario Provincial Police force says on social media that evacuation orders are in place for Armstrong and Cushing Lake, as well as Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

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An alert from Emergency Management Ontario says residents should leave the area and head south to Thunder Bay.

Meanwhile, the OPP says those in Ignace, Crystal Lake and the Highway 633 area should prepare for possible evacuations.

Photos and videos on social media appear to show large grey and black plumes of smoke and towering flames from wildfires.

Environment Canada has much of northern Ontario under a severe heat warning, with forecasters predicting highs of 36 C and the humidex making it feel as hot as 40 C.