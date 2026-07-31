SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. firefighters face critical days as dry fuels and winds increase fire risks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2026 7:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Clinton residents remain out as wildfire recovery continues'
Clinton residents remain out as wildfire recovery continues
WATCH: Clinton residents remain out as wildfire recovery continues
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A cold front with gusty winds could bring extreme fire behaviour in areas where British Columbia communities are threatened by wildfires.

Bryce Moreira, an incident commander with the BC Wildfire Service, says the front is expected to move through B.C. by Saturday, bringing gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, creating conditions that can grow fires quickly.

The service says many areas are “extremely dry,” especially in the southern part of B.C., with highly flammable fuels increasing the likelihood of new wildfire starts.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Moreira says the days ahead will be critical for firefighters, where safety is even more important as the winds come from the southwest ahead of the cold front, then turn northwest as the front moves past.

Residents near Green Lake, northeast of Clinton, learned Thursday that an upgrade from evacuation alert to an order is a “likely scenario” in the coming days as the Pear Lake wildfire moves in that direction.

Story continues below advertisement

The Pear Lake fire burning near Clinton has grown to 732 square kilometres, and is one of four wildfires of note in the province, that is either threatening a community or is highly visible.

Clinton Mayor Roland Stanke says the power is still out in the village and there is no definite return date for residents as crews are still stomping out flare-ups.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices