B.C. firefighters face critical days as dry fuels and winds increase fire risks

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A cold front with gusty winds could bring extreme fire behaviour in areas where British Columbia communities are threatened by wildfires.

Bryce Moreira, an incident commander with the BC Wildfire Service, says the front is expected to move through B.C. by Saturday, bringing gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, creating conditions that can grow fires quickly.

The service says many areas are “extremely dry,” especially in the southern part of B.C., with highly flammable fuels increasing the likelihood of new wildfire starts.

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Moreira says the days ahead will be critical for firefighters, where safety is even more important as the winds come from the southwest ahead of the cold front, then turn northwest as the front moves past.

Residents near Green Lake, northeast of Clinton, learned Thursday that an upgrade from evacuation alert to an order is a “likely scenario” in the coming days as the Pear Lake wildfire moves in that direction.

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The Pear Lake fire burning near Clinton has grown to 732 square kilometres, and is one of four wildfires of note in the province, that is either threatening a community or is highly visible.

Clinton Mayor Roland Stanke says the power is still out in the village and there is no definite return date for residents as crews are still stomping out flare-ups.