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Canada

2 dead in Muskoka boating crash, OPP confirm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2026 12:05 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two people have been recovered from Lake Rosseau in central Ontario’s Muskoka region following a boating crash Friday night.

Investigators say with the help of the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, they have been able to confirm the deaths of a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Toronto.

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Bracebridge OPP say officers got the call to Lake Rosseau, about 225 kilometers north of Toronto, at around 10:40 p.m., where they found a severely damaged boat resting on a rock ledge.

At the time, officers said two people believed to have been aboard were missing.

The investigation into what led up to the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP.

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