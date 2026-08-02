Some Hershey Kisses recalled in Canada due to undeclared almonds

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A Canada-wide recall has been issued for some Hershey’s Creamy Milk Chocolate Kisses products due to the possible presence of almonds.

Hershey Canada triggered the recall after it said there was one reported reaction associated with consuming the product.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain almonds which are not declared on the label,” the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in its recall notice.

The company recalled two package sizes, 104 grams and 200 grams, of the candies. Both products have a best before date of June 1, 2027. Hershey notes the recalled items have various lot codes, which it detailed in a press release. The full list can also be found on the CFIA’s recall website.

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People are asked to check if they have the recalled products and to not consume the sweets if the have an allergy or sensitivity.The products should not be served, used, sold or distributed. Those who have recalled items are asked to throw them out or return them to the location they were purchased.

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“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace,” the agency said.