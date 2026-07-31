Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Sections of B.C.’s involuntary care rules found unconstitutional

By Travis Prasad & Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 7:49 pm
2 min read
Hospital bed View image in full screen
A hospital bed is seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government is facing another major setback from the courts.

The latest ruling finds sections of the Mental Health Act that allowed for “involuntary care” for people with severe mental health and substance issues are unconstitutional.

The Council of Canadians with Disabilities challenged B.C.’s approach to involuntary psychiatric treatment, arguing it violated charter rights.

The B.C. Supreme Court agreed, ruling the Mental Health Act gave hospital directors what it called blanket power to impose psychiatric treatment.

“Without first assessing do they have the capacity to discuss treatment? Do they have an opinion? Do they have experience?” Yvonne Peters with the Council of Canadians with Disabilities said.

Justice Lauren Blake said sections of the Mental Health Act “perpetuates the stereotype that individuals suffering from a mental disorder lack capacity.”

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit did not challenge involuntary admission.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province can still intervene when someone is in crisis.

Lawyer Ravi Hira says what now has to change is what happens after admission and when treatment can be provided without consent.

“With evidence from medical practitioners, to be apprehended and put into a treatment facility,” Hira, K.C. with Hira Rowan LLP, said.

“We also have the ability to review that.”

This ruling comes as the Eby government expands involuntary care for people it says are stuck in a revolving door of hospitals, jails and the street.

Click to play video: 'Report finds gaps remain in safeguards designed to protect involuntary care patients'
Report finds gaps remain in safeguards designed to protect involuntary care patients

“Certainly people need treatment,” Peters said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People need the help; we’re not suggesting anything’s wrong with that. But we want that system to be one that’s based on human rights.”

The ruling found that B.C. is the only province without key safeguards around consent and a patient’s capacity to make treatment decisions.

“We were a standalone in the way we’ve been handling mental health care in B.C., and it’s a failure in my opinion that David Eby has left it to wait for the Supreme Court to make these changes,” Elenore Sturko, the independent MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, said.

The case was filed nearly a decade ago and the province unsuccessfully tried to have it thrown out.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s office says it is reviewing the decision and will determine next steps once that review is complete.

The province now has six months to amend the law before the court ruling takes effect.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices