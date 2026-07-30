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Economy

Carney says B.C. port expansion necessary to boost exports, independence

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2026 5:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says Port of Vancouver expansion necessary as Canada seeks more trade'
Carney says Port of Vancouver expansion necessary as Canada seeks more trade
RELATED: Carney says Port of Vancouver expansion necessary as Canada seeks more trade – May 20, 2026
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is backing a proposal to expand a major port facility in Metro Vancouver, saying its existing capacity won’t be enough to meet Ottawa’s goals for growing and diversifying the economy over the next decade.

Carney outlined his support for the Port of Vancouver’s Roberts Bank Terminal 2 expansion as he toured part of Global Container Terminals’ Deltaport facility in Delta, B.C.

He says Canada must expand the port’s capacity and connected infrastructure if the country is to become more independent, increasing trade with Asian countries, while moving exports away from the United States.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon announced this month that Ottawa was referring the plan to Canada’s Major Projects Office for possible fast-tracking.

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The project includes a proposal for a new three-berth terminal that would increase the port’s container capacity by 50 per cent, with MacKinnon saying the expansion would enable $100 billion in new trade capacity annually.

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Carney says the port’s expansion is a “tremendous opportunity” to strengthen Canada’s independence and resilience while creating jobs.

“The federal government is looking to invest about $10 billion, more than $10 billion, to help expand the port, grow our exports away from the United States by more than 50 per cent, create over 17,000 jobs, 18,000 jobs in the construction of that (and) another 17,000 jobs, full-time, in the operation of that additional capacity,” he says.

Ottawa’s support is a boost for the proposed expansion that environmentalists have fought for years, saying it threatens the habitat of endangered southern resident killer whales, among other concerns.

Carney says the government was working with local First Nations to share in the economic benefits of the proposal and ensure environmental protections.

Ottawa has been committing funds to protect whales, including the southern residents, as well as Pacific salmon, he says.

The federal government has said the Major Projects Office would immediately start consulting with Indigenous communities about the expansion plan.

Alberta’s West Coast oil pipeline proposal, which would terminate at Roberts Bank, is also being considered as part of the plan for the port.

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