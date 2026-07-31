2 candidates in the running to become next leader of N.S. Liberal Party

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party is set to elect its first female leader, with two candidates officially entering the race for the party’s top position.

Lunenburg West MLA Becky Druhan and Richmond County Deputy Warden Amanda Mombourquette are both in the running.

Both candidates have shared goals of rebuilding the party.

“We need to look at basically a toolkit that will help the party rebuild at that grassroots level so that we go into the next general election with 56 strong electoral district associations and 56 strong candidates,” said Mombourquette.

Druhan said that rebuild will require “welcoming people in.”

“Having conversations, listening to one another and building plans that reflect our province and that position us to be able to have that trust,” said Druhan.

Story continues below advertisement

The party has not had a permanent leader since the 2024 election, when then-leader Zach Churchill lost his seat. Churchill later resigned as leader.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Since then, Sydney-Membertou MLA Derek Mombourquette — who is not related to Amanda Mombourquette — and Timberlea-Prospect MLA Iain Rankin have taken turns acting as interim leader.

Druhan, who had been sitting as an independent MLA, joined the Liberals in May and said she intended to run for the party leadership.

She represents the riding of Lunenburg West and was elected twice as a member of the Progressive Conservatives.

Last October, she left the PC caucus to sit as an independent because of “some differences in principle” between her views and “those of leadership.”

She says her experience makes her the right person to lead the Liberals.

“I have the experience, I have the skills, I know how to build teams. I believe in Nova Scotia. I know that we can achieve great things together, and I’m ready to do this,” said Druhan.

Meanwhile, Mombourquette says her experience in municipal politics gives her an advantage in building connections and bringing her goals to life.

“At the end of the day, the buck stops with the leader and I want to be the kind of leader that has the backs of my MLAs, you know, and vice versa, we really need to build a strong team,” said Mombourquette.

Story continues below advertisement

The voting period begins Nov. 16 for party members and the winner will be announced at the leadership convention on Nov. 21.