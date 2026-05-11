MLA Becky Druhan joins Nova Scotia Liberal Party, intends to run for leadership

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Nova Scotia MLA Becky Druhan, an independent who served as justice minister in the PC government until last fall, has joined the Liberals and says she intends to run for leader of the party.

Druhan represents the riding for Lunenburg West and was elected twice as a member of the Progressive Conservatives.

In addition to her role as justice minister, she was also attorney general but was dropped from cabinet last October.

Less than a week later, she left the PC caucus to sit as an independent because of “some differences in principle” between her views and “those of leadership.”

Druhan announced Monday in Bridgewater, N.S. she was joining the Liberal Party, led by interim leader and former premier Iain Rankin.

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“The decision is about how I can best serve Lunenberg West and Nova Scotia,” Druhan said in a release.

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“I believe the Liberal team shares my commitment to thoughtful, forward-looking leadership that delivers accountable government, strong public services, and economic opportunity.”

When asked if she intended to run for leader of the Liberal party, she said “I do plan on putting my name forward” and that a campaign was to come.

Druhan will now become caucus chair for the Liberals and assume the critic responsibilities for a number of portfolios, including health, seniors and long-term care, public works, and housing. She will also serve as a member of the public accounts, community services, human resources, and health committees.

Rankin said in a statement that Druhan “brings integrity, thoughtfulness, and a strong commitment to public service.”

“We’re excited to welcome Becky to the Liberal team and look forward to working together to deliver practical solutions for Nova Scotians,” he added.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the party “applauded her decision” when Druhan left the PCs and now they “wish her well” with her latest news.