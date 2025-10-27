Menu

Dropped last week in Nova Scotia cabinet shuffle, Becky Druhan to sit as Independent

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2025 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s opposition concerned after premier shuffles cabinet, makes himself energy minister'
Nova Scotia’s opposition concerned after premier shuffles cabinet, makes himself energy minister
RELATED: Nova Scotia’s opposition concerned after premier shuffles cabinet, makes himself energy minister
A former member of Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s cabinet is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an Independent.

Becky Druhan announced her decision to leave today in a news release after being dropped from cabinet in a surprise shuffle only six days ago.

The former minister of justice says she is leaving because it became clear that there were “some differences in principle” between her views and “those of leadership.”

However, Druhan does not elaborate on what those differences are.

Druhan, who represents the provincial riding of Lunenburg West, also formerly served in Houston’s cabinet as minister of education.

She was first elected to the legislature as a Progressive Conservative in August 2021.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

