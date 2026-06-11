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Health

B.C. Care Provider Association calls for investment in senior care

By Jeff Lee Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 5:38 pm
1 min read
A woman uses a walker as she heads to her room at a senior care home in this file photo. View image in full screen
A woman uses a walker as she heads to her room at a senior care home in this file photo. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
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With the increasing population of B.C. seniors, the demand for their care is rising.

However, staffing shortages continue to add pressure among care providers, which led to the BC Care Provider Association (BCCPA) calling on the provincial government to invest in a comprehensive human resources strategy for the senior care sector.

According to BCCPA’s report, 19 per cent of seniors in B.C. are currently living with a high-complexity chronic condition with five per cent diagnosed with dementia.

It further states that from 2019 to 2024, long-term care vacancies increased by 42 per cent, with approximately an additional 200,000 expected in the next ten years.

Despite the initial five-year human resources strategy, launched in 2022, coming to an end, “there remains significant uncertainty about how the unique workforce challenges in seniors’ care will be addressed,” Mary Polak, BCCPA CEO, said.

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Polak says the issue lies in both training and recruiting staff and that specific targeted investment within the senior care sector is needed to address the issue.

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“Alberta or Ontario, for example, they have targeted year upon year investments aiming to get at the national standard for hours of direct care for seniors every day,” Polak said.

Yet, she added, B.C. is currently not up to pace with the other provinces in both hours of direct care and investment within the training programs.

Click to play video: 'BC Care Providers Association report calls for workforce strategy for seniors’ care sector'
BC Care Providers Association report calls for workforce strategy for seniors’ care sector

The report lays out several recommendations to improve the senior care workforce, including increasing investments in worker safety resources and partnering with affiliate providers to align training placements with workforce vacancies.

“If government doesn’t have targeted strategy for senior care, we know that we are going to see seniors without the home of respect and dignity that they deserve,” said Polak.

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