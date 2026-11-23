More Canadians are using cannabis on a daily basis than drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes, with younger age groups leading the way, a new study has found.

The study was published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal and found 5.7 per cent of people reported daily use. It estimates that represents about 1.8 million people.

“It’s kind of this reordering of regular substance abuse and it’s really along generational lines where, among young people, there’s a really big shift happening,” said André McDonald, lead author of the study and postdoctoral fellow at McMaster University.

The study looked at Statistics Canada’s 2023/2024 Canadian Community Health Survey. It found almost 11 per cent of men aged 25 to 34 reported daily use compared to 2.9 per cent daily alcohol consumption and eight per cent for cigarette smoking.

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Similar numbers were seen among women, with 6.8 per cent of women 25 to 34 consuming cannabis compared to 1.2 per cent for alcohol and 4.5 for cigarettes. Women 18 to 24 saw a slightly lower rate of cannabis use at 6.6 per cent, but it was approximately 17 times higher than the 0.4 per cent of alcohol use.

Cannabis use decreased among Canadians 50 and above, with just 3.3 per cent of men and 2.3 per cent of women 65 and older reporting daily use. By comparison, 13 per cent of men reported daily alcohol use, and 6.7 per cent of women reported the same.

“So it makes sense that in the younger generations, they’re turning away from it, whereas older generations, you know, they’ve been smoking it their entire lives so it’s not like they’re gonna just move away from it,” he said.

The drop in alcohol use may also be because youth interact more online compared to in-person social gatherings, he added.

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McDonald’s study also found a difference in how people were consuming cannabis, with 3.9 per cent smoking it daily compared to the 1.8 per cent who consumed it using another method, such as vaporizing or swallowing.

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Younger adults, gender-diverse Canadians and people who identified as having poor mental health showed the highest rates of daily cannabis usage.

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Cannabis health effects aren’t as prevalent in research compared to cigarettes or alcohol, but psychiatrist Dr. Romina Mizrahi said the higher rate of use among people is not a surprise.

“This is why we have to discuss the risk for these people who are experiencing some mental health issues because it is possible that some of them may be using cannabis as a self-medication strategy,” said Mizrahi, who is also director of McGill University’s Research Centre for Cannabis.

While a big focus for decades has been on the health effects of alcohol and cigarettes, Mizrahi said more recent research is showing cannabis can have an effect on different age groups in various ways.

For people under 25, Mizrahi said it can increase the risk of mental health conditions, including cannabis-induced psychosis, because the brain is still developing.

A 2024 study in the medical journal Psychological Medicine estimated teens using cannabis are at 11 times higher risk of developing a psychotic disorder compared to teens not using cannabis.

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But Mizrahi adds there are effects older age groups can still experience, with changes to mood and anxiety the most common for people 25 to 34.

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“So as people start using chronically and more significantly and daily above the age of 25 or any age, then it starts to affect their mood, whether they’re sad, their anxiety levels,” she said.

People know the dangers of cigarette smoke and alcohol, resulting in the ongoing decrease in use. But Dr. David Luckow said education about cannabis is lacking.

“I’m not so sure that we’ve done a good job talking about the harm of cannabis,” said Luckow, a family physician who works in mental health and addictions.

He notes that someone can drink a beer on a Friday night and it’ll be out of their system within an hour or two, but the THC in a marijuana joint could stick around a lot longer even if the effects may not.

That could have a longer effect on the brain over a prolonged period of time.

“So people who say, ‘I only smoke a joint at night, I mean [if] you’re smoking daily or almost daily, basically your brain is exposed to THC 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.

It may be difficult to to predict how long the increase in cannabis use could continue, but McDonald said if this trend continues its usage should be re-evaluated.

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“We would expect to see that in 20 to 30 years, middle-aged people might have those same preferences,” McDonald said. “At that point at a population level, cannabis, even if the health risks aren’t as great as alcohol and tobacco, if so many more people are using it, that maybe at a net level is having a similar impact on population health.”