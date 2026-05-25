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Environment

As wildfire season nears, Canada leasing 10 new firefighting aircraft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2026 12:11 pm
1 min read
FILE- A water bomber aircraft battles a wildfire in southeast Manitoba as shown in this handout photo provided by the Manitoba government. More people in northern Manitoba were told to leave their homes Saturday as wildfires continued to threaten communities and send thick smoke into the air. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Manitoba government handout. View image in full screen
FILE- A water bomber aircraft battles a wildfire in southeast Manitoba as shown in this handout photo provided by the Manitoba government. More people in northern Manitoba were told to leave their homes Saturday as wildfires continued to threaten communities and send thick smoke into the air. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Manitoba government handout.
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The federal government is leasing 10 new firefighting planes and helicopters to help provinces and territories respond to wildfires this summer.

Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski says provincial and territorial wildfire agencies will be able to request the use of four air tankers, one spotter plane and five heavy lift helicopters to fight wildfires.

In a news release, the government says the new assets will boost national firefighting surge capacity by increasing provincial and territorial access to aircraft during periods of intense wildfire activity.

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The release says it is the first time Ottawa will have federal firefighting planes to loan to the provinces, paid for by a new $317-million budget allocation to establish a national aerial firefighting surge capacity.

The government says the assets will be positioned within Canada based on fire activity forecasts and current wildfire activity.

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The 2025 wildfire season was Canada’s second-worst on record, with nearly 90,000 square kilometres consumed as of September 2025 — an area larger than New Brunswick.

Click to play video: '‘Don’t let Canada burn’: Wildfire survivors call for more federal support'
‘Don’t let Canada burn’: Wildfire survivors call for more federal support

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