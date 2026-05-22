Wildfire Act-related charges laid following blaze northeast of Regina

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A 25-year-old man is facing charges following a wildfire northeast of Regina earlier this month, according to the community’s police force.

Wildfire Act-related charges being laid against the Star Blanket Cree Nation man include starting a fire without taking the necessary precautions in the community on May 9, according to a statement from the Fire Hills First Nations Police Service.

On that dry, windy Sunday, a wildfire broke out near the Little Black Bear First Nation and the Star Blanket Cree Nation. It slowed and was considered under control at one point on May 9, but ultimately, it continued spreading.

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The fire was officially under control and remained as such on the evening of the following day.

No injuries were reported, however, barns and sheds in the area burned, Fire Hills First Nations police told Global News earlier this month, adding they believed it was human-caused.

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Now, the 25-year-old is being charged with starting a fire carelessly, according to the police service.

The other charges include not actively monitoring and containing the fire and failing to ensure that extinguishing equipment was on hand. He is also being charged for not notifying police or other authorities that he “is responsible for a fire in an area that is no longer under control” and causing a public hazard due to the smoke inhalation and reduced visibility for drivers, the statement continued.