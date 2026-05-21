Nova Scotia’s new firefighting aircraft squelch wildfire on southwestern shore

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A small wildfire that was burning out of control on Nova Scotia’s southwestern coast Wednesday night is now described as being held.

The province’s Emergency Management Department issued a statement at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday saying the three-hectare fire in Port L’Hebert in Queens County was out of control.

Just over an hour later, the department issued another statement through social media saying the fire, located halfway between Liverpool and Shelburne, was being held.

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Provincial officials said the fire was held back by water drops from the province’s four, new fixed-wing air tankers, and by firefighters from the Natural Resources Department and three volunteer fire departments.

Last week, the Nova Scotia government announced signing a $6.5-million seasonal contract for the use of four Air Tractor AT-802 turboprop air tankers and one Cessna Caravan turboprop aircraft, which will be used to co-ordinate aerial firefighting.

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The aircraft have been contracted from Forest Protection Ltd. based in Lincoln, N.B.

Premier Tim Houston says the additional firefighting equipment is needed because wildfire seasons are becoming more intense and unpredictable.

Last August, the Long Lake wildfire burned for one month over 84 square kilometres and destroyed 20 homes in the Annapolis Valley. Also in the valley, the Lake George wildfire broke out Sept. 28 and raged out of control for two weeks, forcing the evacuation of 350 civic addresses.

In 2023, the province experienced its worst wildfire season on record, losing more than 200 homes to fires that forced 22,000 people to flee their homes and businesses.