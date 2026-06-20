Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

SPSA operations vice-president to leave role days after critical wildfire review

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 20, 2026 1:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan had ‘significant gaps’ in 2025 wildfire preparation, response: report'
Saskatchewan had ‘significant gaps’ in 2025 wildfire preparation, response: report
WATCH: Saskatchewan's public safety agency says it is responding to an independent report into its wildfire response last year with 11 "immediate actions," lacking a clear timeline and success measures – Jun 12, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The vice-president of operations for Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is leaving his role days after an independent review found significant shortcomings in the province’s preparation for, and response to, last year’s devastating wildfire season.

In a statement to Global News, the SPSA said it and Steve Roberts had “mutually agreed to advance” his retirement date to June 30.

“The Agency would like to thank Steve Roberts for his 20+ years of contributions and service to the Province of Saskatchewan,” the statement said.

The SPSA did not comment on whether Robert’s departure was linked to the release last week of a critical independent report by accounting firm MNP on the province’s handling of the 2025 fire season. That review found the province had “significant gaps” in key areas of wildfire management, including prevention, mitigation and emergency preparedness.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“After reading this 107-page review, it is clear the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency must do better,”  Michael Weger, the minister responsible for the SPSA, said when the report was released.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan’s 2025 wildfire season was the second worst on record. More than 500 wildfires burned approximately 2.9 million hectares of land and forced roughly 10,000 people from their homes.

About 400 homes were destroyed in Denar Beach, near the Manitoba boundary in northeastern Saskatchewan,

Weger said the government would invest in implementing the recommendations in the MNP report. They include hiring additional full-time staff to conduct wildfire mitigation work during the winter and support firefighting efforts during the summer.

In its statement, the SPSA said it will begin it search for a replacement for Roberts immediately and start work on implementing 11 priority actions directed by the Saskatchewan government based on the report’s findings.

– With files from  Tavi Dhillon & Vanessa Tiberio, Global News

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices