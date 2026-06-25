Plane fighting wildfire crashes in N.W.T., 3 people on board

A plane that was carrying three people fighting a wildfire in the Northwest Territories crashed Wednesday night, the RCMP says.
The status of the occupants is unclear, but the RCMP said it was notified of the incident, which occurred roughly 50 kilometres from Fort Simpson, around 7:30 p.m.
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The aircraft was a fixed-wing Turbo Commander 960 Bird Dog 104. It was supporting wildfire suppression efforts in the area, the provincial government said.
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The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate.
More information will be provided when available, the RCMP and government said.
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