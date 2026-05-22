Ontario school board launches safety review after student death, charges

Send this page to someone via email

Following the death of a student at Bath Public School earlier this year, the Limestone District School Board is launching an external review of school safety policies and student supports.

The review comes after a youth was charged with criminal harassment, indignity to a dead body and two counts of indecent communication in connection with the March incident.

Lennox and Addington Ontario Provincial Police responded to Bath Public School on March 9 for what police described at the time as a medical emergency.

One youth was taken to hospital, where they later died.

Police have not confirmed further details surrounding the student’s death. The identities of those involved are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In a message sent to families last Friday, the board said the review will examine existing safe school policies and procedures to identify areas where improvements could be made.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are committed to keeping families informed as this work moves forward, and to make sure there are opportunities to engage,” the board wrote.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We want to ensure what comes out of this process reflects the needs and values of the whole Limestone community.”

In a statement to Global News, the board added that, “Once there is more information available regarding the scope, timelines, and opportunities for engagement, we will provide an update to families.”

Global News spoke with Rob Rai, senior executive with Safer Schools Together, about what school boards should focus on following tragedies involving students.

“If you have this wonderful policy that says, ‘If you see a child struggling, you must follow steps one, two and three,’ but that policy sits in a binder and isn’t accessible or enacted every single day in schools, then that policy is lacking,” he said.

He told Global News warning signs are often visible through behaviour, school attendance, writings or social media activity.

“If we’re missing clues about how children are behaving, missing school or acting at home, then we miss opportunities to redirect young people who are struggling,” Rai said.

Rai also said schools need to approach situations involving student deaths through a “trauma-informed lens,” focusing on solutions rather than blame.

Story continues below advertisement

He pointed to social media as one of the biggest challenges facing schools today.

“If your entire world is digital and all of a sudden that place becomes incredibly toxic, where do you go for refuge?” Rai said.

Rai said the challenge moving forward will be ensuring any recommendations from the review are consistently implemented across schools and supported with training and resources for staff.

The incident is currently under investigation by police.