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Crime

Quebec City-area man arrested in terrorism investigation, released with conditions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2026 6:33 pm
1 min read
A Quebec-area man accused of posting pro-Islamic State content on TikTok has been released under strict conditions after being arrested on a terrorism peace bond. View image in full screen
A Quebec-area man accused of posting pro-Islamic State content on TikTok has been released under strict conditions after being arrested on a terrorism peace bond. Ethan Cairns/ CP
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A Quebec City-area man has been released under conditions after he was arrested this week on a terrorism peace bond.

RCMP say they arrested Mohamed Ali Ben Chaoua in Lévis, Que., on Thursday because they had reasonable grounds to fear he might commit terrorism offences.

Police said their investigation showed the 40-year-old allegedly made numerous posts on TikTok in support of the Islamic State terrorist entity.

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A terrorism peace bond allows a court to order someone be placed under conditions, including ones that limit their travel or contact with certain people, to prevent a terror offence.

The federal public prosecutor’s office says Ben Chaoua was released on strict conditions and will return to court on June 1. The office did not specify the conditions.

The suspect has not been charged with a crime but police say charges could come later.

 

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